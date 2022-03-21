Advertise with Us
2 charged after police pursuit ends in crash on I-40

Terrence Rainey and Devonte Horne
Terrence Rainey and Devonte Horne(MPD/Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested two men Friday after a brief pursuit of a suspect vehicle ended in a crash on I-40.

The suspects, and convicted felons, were identified as 38-year-old Terrence Rainey and 27-year-old Devonte Horne.

Memphis Police Department says officers were traveling on I-40 responding to the area of a reported armed robbery when they noticed a black vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car heading north.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver allegedly jumped three lanes crashing into a car and then a tree on the side of the interstate near Watkins.

Rainey and Horne attempted to flee on foot after the crash, according to MPD.

Further investigation led the officers to find a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with a 30 round extended magazine between the driver’s seat and the center console.

A black BB gun was also found on the front seat, police say.

Rainey is charged with theft of property (auto theft), being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest/foot pursuit, driving while license revoked and drivers to exercise due car.

Horne is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest/foot pursuit. He also had active warrants out for his arrest including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

