Rising temperatures, storms arrive on Tuesday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have perfect weather for the first official day of Spring today. Full sunshine and a south breeze will help temperatures reach the mid 70s this afternoon. It will remain clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. A few showers will start overnight Monday into early Tuesday as a cold front enters the Mid-South. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible in the late morning and afternoon. Rain will move out on Tuesday evening, so Wednesday will be mostly dry. High temperatures will be down to the lower 60s Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will feature more sunshine with afternoon highs near 60.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with Saturday highs in the lows 60s and then upper 60s Sunday.

