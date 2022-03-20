One killed, at least 24 wounded in mass shooting at Arkansas car show

DUMAS, Ark. (WMC) - One person was killed and at least 24 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a car show in Dumas, according to the Arkansas State Police.

State Police said they continue to assist the Dumas Police Department in an ongoing investigation of gunfire that swept across a crowd attending the car show.

Witnesses say shots rang out suddenly and people scrambled to take cover.

Several videos were shared widely on social media.

Investigators said one suspect is in custody and a search continues for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division worked through the night interviewing victims and witnesses, according to state police.

State troopers have been helping Dumas police officers restore calm to the community and secure the crime scene along U.S. Highway 65, which runs through the center of the southeast Arkansas town.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said he was praying for the community.

“Saying prayers for entire Dumas community after [Saturday’s] senseless & tragic shooting as families with young children gathered for community event on Sat. evening. God Bless the law enforcement officers who are on the scene responding,” Griffin tweeted.

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders extended her condolences to the victims.

“Prayers for the community of Dumas for the senseless and tragic shooting at a community event last night. Thankful for our law enforcement and first responders for their actions during this difficult time,” Sanders said.

Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones, who attended the car show earlier in the day, said in a statement that he was heartbroken to learn about what happened.

“I am deeply saddened and honestly angered by this tragedy,” said Jones. “Dumas needs our thoughts and prayers - and our action. Join me in praying for the victims, their families, the first responders and the entire Dumas community.”

Dumas is located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock and 150 miles southwest of Memphis.

