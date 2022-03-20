Memphis Tigers take tough loss vs Gonzaga

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fell short against Gonzaga Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers lost 82-78 against number #1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.

This was the Tigers first appearance at the NCAA Tournament in eight years.

