Memphis Tigers take tough loss vs Gonzaga

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fell short against Gonzaga Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers lost 82-78 against number #1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.

This was the Tigers first appearance at the NCAA Tournament in eight years.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

