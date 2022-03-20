Another warm day Monday with rain & storms arriving Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a beautiful first day of spring and more sunshine and warmth is in store Monday. In the meantime, clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Changes will arrive Monday night as rain and storms will move in late. Tuesday will be wet with rain and storms and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10-20 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers starting overnight and lows in the upper 50s and breezy with southeast winds at 10-20 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain and a few storms possible on Tuesday as a cold front enters the Mid-South. Rain on Tuesday could be heavy at times and highs will be in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Rain will move out on Tuesday evening, so Wednesday will be mostly dry with a shower or two possible early. High temperatures will be down to the lower 60s Wednesday and low 40s Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will feature more sunshine with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with Saturday highs in the lows 60s and then upper 60s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.