West Memphis City Council approves $13 million broadband plan

West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis City Hall(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - High speed and low cost internet is coming to West Memphis.

West Memphis City Council members approved a $2 million investment, Thursday. The city will use money from the American Rescue Plan to create infrastructure and public Wi-Fi for West Memphis Utilities to deliver high speed internet.

The city plans to offer free Wi-Fi in city parks, schools and city buildings in about a year.

City leaders say low-income households could also qualify for lower rates.

Mayor Marco McClendon says this could save citizens hundreds of dollars on bills.

”This is going to put hundreds of dollars in the hands of people who need it the most, and it’s going to help us start our process of turning West Memphis into a ‘smart city,’” said Mayor McClendon.

The mayor also says the city just completed a broadband study and says it showed the need for affordable internet service in the city.

He says they plan to invest $13 million for broadband and high speed internet services over the next few years.

