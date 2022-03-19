Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm & sunny tomorrow but First Alert to rain & storms Tuesday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clear and chilly tonight followed by more great weather tomorrow. Sunday and the official start to spring and it will be sunny and warm but the dry pattern won’t last long. A cold front will arrive early next week and brings clouds back into the area and a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 10:33 AM.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 50. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible through the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

