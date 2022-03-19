Tigers fans buy NCAA tournament memorabilia at Tiger Bookstore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Store shelves are full of Memphis Tigers merch after the team’s big win in the first round of the NCAA tournament yesterday.

Fans were seen in Tiger Bookstore on Walker Avenue today buying t-shirts and other memorabilia a to commemorate the Tigers’ return to the tournament after eight years.

They say the shirts serve as bragging rights and they’re ready to see the Tigers go all the way!

”There were so many doubters this year. And so I want to wear it proudly and show everybody that I believed in the tigers. And say ‘in your face’ a little bit, haha,” Tigers fan Glenn Davis said.

The Memphis Tigers take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs tomorrow night at 8:40 p.m. central time on TBS.

Go Tigers Go!

