St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Remember to plan for a safe ride home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mid-south is set to be busy this weekend as people get out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Memphis Tigers second game in March Madness and the potential for some nice weather.

St. Patrick’s Day is here, and law enforcement wants to remind drivers to plan a sober ride home for everyone who’s going out to celebrate.

Lt. William Futrell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Memphis says they’ll have more of their troopers on the road.

“Bring in extra enforcement as far as adding more manpower during those peak times when people are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day,” Futrell said.

He says there will also be DUI and seat belt checkpoints throughout the district, which includes Shelby, Fayette and Tipton counties.

”Even though we have these conversations, there are people still out there… they think it won’t happen to them”BUTT”We’ve investigated several crashes involving impaired driving and it’s a devastating thing,” Futrell said.

According to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving related crashes in 2019. This accounts for nearly a third of traffic crash fatalities.

So whether it be a rideshare company or a designated driver, Lt. Futrell says they want everyone to make it home safe.

”We’re going to do all that we can to keep the roads safe to make sure that this holiday won’t be your last one,” Futrell said.

