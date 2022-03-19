Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: One dead, two detained in shooting

Police: One dead, two detained in shooting
Police: One dead, two detained in shooting(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 2247 Laura Friday evening.

Officers say one person was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police have detained two people on the scene in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
Mason, Tennessee
Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash

Latest News

West Memphis City Hall
West Memphis City Council approves $13 million broadband plan
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
St. Patrick's Day weekend
St. Patrick’s Day Weekend: Remember to plan for a safe ride home
Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Memphis excited to match up with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in round of 32