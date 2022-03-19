Police: One dead, two detained in shooting
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 2247 Laura Friday evening.
Officers say one person was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
Police have detained two people on the scene in this ongoing investigation.
