Police: One dead, two detained in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 2247 Laura Friday evening.

Officers say one person was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police have detained two people on the scene in this ongoing investigation.

At 7:48 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 2247 Laura with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical and later pronounced deceased. Officers have two people detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 19, 2022

