Memphis excited to match up with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in round of 32

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones made it clear the Tigers are excited to play the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Nolley said the team feels like it’s a matchup between two number one seeds because Memphis doesn’t believe they should be a 9-seed in the NCAA tournament. Head coach Penny Hardaway echoed the sentiment because of how much talent the Tigers have on the team, but acknowledged if they won more games early in the season they would’ve been a higher seed. The Tigers also said they think they matchup well with Gonzaga. The Zags are led by their front court with Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme. Hardaway said playing a team of Gonzaga’s caliber is what you live to play and coach in.

“A lot of people say be careful what you wish for,” Hardaway said. “I’ve always wanted to be the best and Gonzaga is the best and you have to play great teams to get to where you want to go and we look forward to playing them tomorrow.”

Tigers point guard Alex Lomax didn’t practice on Friday. Hardaway said it was a precautionary measure. Lomax told Hardaway he felt great after he tweaked his ankle in the Boise State game. Hardaway said he thinks he’s going to play against Gonzaga, with a smirk on his face.

