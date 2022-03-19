Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dry pattern for the weekend followed by rain & storms next week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will gradually clear this morning leading to more sunshine this afternoon but slightly cooler this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday and the official start to spring and it will be sunny and warm but the dry pattern won’t last long. A cold front will arrive early next week and brings clouds back into the area and a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday.

TODAY: Gradually Clearing and breezy with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 10:33 AM.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible through the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Former TN State Senator Katrina Robinson awaits sentencing
Former TN State Senator Katrina Robinson sentence given
Jimmie Martin, Sherra Wright's cousin, testifies in the trial of Billy Ray Turner who is...
Self-confessed co-conspirator returns to stand in Lorenzen Wright murder trial
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time

Latest News

Dry all weekend but rain will arrive next week
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to what impact clouds will have on the weekend and a look ahead to storms next week
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 18, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers through the afternoon with dry weather returning tonight and into the weekend