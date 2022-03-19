Dry pattern for the weekend followed by rain & storms next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will gradually clear this morning leading to more sunshine this afternoon but slightly cooler this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday and the official start to spring and it will be sunny and warm but the dry pattern won’t last long. A cold front will arrive early next week and brings clouds back into the area and a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday.

TODAY: Gradually Clearing and breezy with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 10:33 AM.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible through the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

