Downtown Memphis disco queen, Paula Raiford, to unveil disco-inspired beer and seltzer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who brings disco and sparkle to downtown Memphis is adding a hint of pub to her famous nightclub.

On Monday, Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula Raiford’s Disco, will unveil her new collaboration with Grind City Brewing Company to premiere her two new Raiford’s Disco-inspired bubbly drinks: a beer and a hard seltzer.

The beer is a classic American pilsner called Hollywood Hustle, and Disco Dynamite is a gin and juice seltzer.

Memphis’ favorite downtown disco is located at 14 South 2nd Street.

The club opened in 2016, after her father’s 40-year stint at Raiford’s Hollywood Disco on Vance Avenue. Robert Raiford was the visionary who came up with the disco theme, including a disco-lit dance floor and drum set patrons love the play.

The father-daughter duo made old school cool in Memphis, when Robert Raiford splashed onto the scene as a disco DJ in 1976 and Paula later began working the bar. It’s only fitting that Paula Raiford is putting out a beer, as the original Raiford’s only sold 32-ounce Bud Lights.

On Monday, Paula will have a live invitation-only canning of her new beers at Grind City Beer followed by a tour of the brewery at 76 Waterworks Avenue.

The event will mark a new Raiford legacy where you can now bring a piece of the electrifying disco party experience into your own home.

