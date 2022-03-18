Your First Alert to what impact clouds will have on the weekend and a look ahead to storms next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will remain overnight and then gradually clear tomorrow making way for a full day of sunshine Sunday and the official start to spring. The pattern won’t last long as a cold front early next week brings clouds back into the area and a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a West wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Gradually Clearing and breezy with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 10:33 AM.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible through the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

