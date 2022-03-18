Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to what impact clouds will have on the weekend and a look ahead to storms next week

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will remain overnight and then gradually clear tomorrow making way for a full day of sunshine Sunday and the official start to spring. The pattern won’t last long as a cold front early next week brings clouds back into the area and a threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a West wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Gradually Clearing and breezy with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 10:33 AM.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the lower 50s. Heavy rain and strong to severe storms will be possible through the day. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
Mason, Tennessee
Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 18, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers through the afternoon with dry weather returning tonight and into the weekend
Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
First Alert to strong to severe storms possible next week
wmc
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 18, 2022