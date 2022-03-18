Advertise with Us
Warrant issued for first-degree murder suspect

Travis Cohens
Travis Cohens(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for the man responsible for killing a woman earlier this month.

Police responded to a shooting on North Watkins Street at the Saint Court Apartments on March 1.

Officers on the scene reported that a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed that the woman was a passenger in a car with two other people when the suspect, Travis Cohens, ambushed the three, firing multiple rounds into the car. The other two occupants were uninjured.

Police say that Cohens is believed to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

A warrant has been issued for Cohens for one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

