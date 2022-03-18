TN boys high school state tourney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In high school hoops, it’s all over for MAHS in the state tournament.

MAHS falls to East Robertson 50-49 on a last second 3 pointer, 50-49

That ends their season at 23-5, and Memphis Power Center Academy is eliminated by East Nashville, 64-53

PCA ends with a final record of 20-5.

