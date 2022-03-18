Tennessee moves on to NCAA second round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols no problem with their first NCAA Tournament opponent, the Longwood Lancers.

In front of a Partisan pass in Indianapolis, the Vols play bombs away all day.

The Vols shoot 60% from the Field. Santiago Vescovi leads the way with 18 points on 6 of 8 from downtown.

Josiah Jordan James with 17.

Memphian Kennedy Chandler 13.

Vols win it 88-56.

Tennessee gets Michigan in round two Saturday in Indy.

