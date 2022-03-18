Tennessee moves on to NCAA second round
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols no problem with their first NCAA Tournament opponent, the Longwood Lancers.
In front of a Partisan pass in Indianapolis, the Vols play bombs away all day.
The Vols shoot 60% from the Field. Santiago Vescovi leads the way with 18 points on 6 of 8 from downtown.
Josiah Jordan James with 17.
Memphian Kennedy Chandler 13.
Vols win it 88-56.
Tennessee gets Michigan in round two Saturday in Indy.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.