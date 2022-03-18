Self-confessed co-conspirator returns to stand in Lorenzen Wright murder trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trial resumes Friday morning for a man accused of killing basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

The state’s key witness, a self-confessed co-conspirator, returns to the stand for more testimony.

Jimmie Martin, a cousin to Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, is the first witness to put defendant Billy Ray Turner directly involved in the plot to kill Wright.

Martin testified Thursday there were two meetings involving him, Turner and Sherra Wright.

He said after one of those meetings, Sherra Wright gave him the keys to Turner’s car and told him to open the trunk once he arrived home to Batesville.

“When I got there, I opened the trunk and it was some guns in the trunk, marijuana and some money,” Martin said on the stand Thurday.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman asked, “Do you remember how much money?”

Martin said, “I don’t remember how much money, about $300 or $500.”

Martin said one of the plans was to kill Wright at his condo in Atlanta, but when he and Turner drove there in June 2010 he said Wright wasn’t home.

Martin testified that conversations about how to successfully pull off the murder continued on Facebook Messenger.

Martin previously signed an agreement with the district attorney’s office that anything he said in court related to Wright’s murder would not be used against him. He’s currently serving time in prison on a unrelated crime.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder in 2019.

Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Stay tuned for a livestream from the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.