Rainy start to the day, more sun this weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We kicked off this morning with heavy rain and there will be scattered storms this afternoon. Strong winds, heavy rain and lightning will be possible. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s. It will be windy today and tonight with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will linger overnight and low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds, but there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday, but we will see temperatures jump to the lower 70s with more sunshine on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: We will still have 70s with sunshine on Monday, but a cold front will arrive on Tuesday. This will bring strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Tuesday. A few showers will also be possible Wednesday. High temperatures will go from the 70s and 60s at the beginning of the week to the 50s on Thursday.

