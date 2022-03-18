Olive Branch Police Chief announces retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a 30-year career with the Olive Branch Police Department, Chief Don Gammage announced his retirement this morning.

Gammage was appointed as Police Chief in 2009.

During his 13-years in that position, he was at one point President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

OPD also received national accreditation from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies during Gammage’s tenure.

Only five other departments in Mississippi can boast that status.

“Truly, I’ve been blessed beyond measure during my tenure, but the blessing I’m most proud of is having been able to serve the citizens of Olive Branch with honor and integrity all these years,” Gammage said.

Gammage said he and his wife are taking a “well-deserved break.”

He does hope to serve the city in another capacity, but he did not give details on what position he plans to run for in the upcoming election.

