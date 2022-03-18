Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue.
Officers say three people were found shot and taken to the hospital. Two are listed as non-critical and one is listed as critical.
No suspect information has been given at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
