Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Park Avenue.

Officers say three people were found shot and taken to the hospital. Two are listed as non-critical and one is listed as critical.

No suspect information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

