MLGW shares lessons learned after February ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been over a month since a winter storm hit the Mid-South encasing everything in ice and knocking out power to thousands.

MLGW leaders are now sharing lessons learned and what they can do to prevent future mass outages.

At the peak of the storm, 186,000 MLGW customers were without power. MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young says many of those outages were in Memphis’ fifth district.

“73% of those customers experienced an outage,” said Young. “Heavily treed area. It’s an area with a lot of trees, a lot of tree lot line construction and that certainly had an impact.”

Internally, Young says MLGW ran into a significant issue with their outage text alert system due to infrastructure damage.

The outage call center also fielded more than 169,000 calls on the first day of storm and thousands of customers were on the line waiting for crews to restore power.

“A lot of the contract crews that we were trying to get could not be released as you saw how massive that storm was,” said Young.

MLGW also says not all contracted crews were contacted prior to the storm. Crews from out of state began the trip to Shelby County within the first 24 hours.

It took 272 hours to completely restore power to all MLGW customers. Young says the overall goal is to improve restoration time, and it is laid out in their five year plan.

“The goal of that plan if you’ll recall was to reduce outage minutes by 50% based on 2019 levels,” said Young.

The plan includes electric, gas and water updates like tree trimming and grid modernization. It also includes a topic that’s been on the minds of many customers and city leaders, underground cabling.

“Converting overhead to underground is very costly. Secondly is very more costly to maintain underground lines because you have to find the problem and you have to repair it,” said Young.

Young also says 40% of their system is already underground. He also says it’s a large part of the company’s electric investment.

MLGW leaders also say they’re hoping to fill a number of vacancies in their call center to decrease long wait times. They’re also reviewing several contract proposals for power supply sources.

The next MLGW “Power Hour” meeting is May 19.

