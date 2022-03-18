Memphis animal shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is seeing an influx of animals right now, specifically dogs.

“Dogs really seem to be that one population that we’re always really full in,” Katie Pemberton said. “We’re really struggling for space in our dog area.”

Pemberton is the Community Engagement Specialist at MAS. She said they haven’t had to euthanize any dogs for space in over two years, but it continues to be a struggle to avoid them.

Like shelters across the country, MAS saw people come out in droves to foster and adopt dogs at the start of the pandemic. Pemberton said the adoptions aren’t keeping up with the intake pace.

“Our intake is up. Dogs are staying here longer. Our adoptions and our fosters are actually up. People are continuing to show up for the pets at Memphis Animal Services, but it just hasn’t been enough. We need more people.”

According to the nonprofit, Best Friends Animal Society, there are 100,000 more dogs and cats in shelters than this time last year. That mixed with staffing shortages and other factors create the perfect storm.

“Adoptions are down so that has a domino effect. Other shelters that typically help us can’t help us as much because their adoptions are down.”

The shelter is looking for people to adopt or foster dogs. Pemberton said there are short and long term options for fostering. People interested in either can show up at the shelter to get started.

“We would love to see you here. We will help you find the perfect match. If you have dogs you can bring them here. We’ll help find a pet that they like too and you can help us with this space crisis.”

Memphis Animal Services is located at 2350 Appling City Cove and is open 12-4pm daily.

The shelter is also doing $20 adoptions for all pets for the rest of the month.

Click here to see the adoptable pets.

