Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Madison trolley line to begin testing this weekend

Madison trolley line to begin testing this weekend
Madison trolley line to begin testing this weekend(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testing for the Madison trolley line starts this weekend.

Memphis Area Transit Authority announced in a tweet that tests will begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.

MATA says it is important for the public to follow all safety signage and security measures put in place in the area.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash
Mason, Tennessee
Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management

Latest News

Olive Branch Police Chief announces retirement
Olive Branch Police Chief announces retirement
Memphis Animal Shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters
Memphis animal shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters
Memphis Animal Shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters
Memphis Animal Shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters
Jimmie Martin, Sherra Wright's cousin, testifies in the trial of Billy Ray Turner who is...
LIVE: Self-confessed co-conspirator returns to stand in Lorenzen Wright murder trial