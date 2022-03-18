Madison trolley line to begin testing this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testing for the Madison trolley line starts this weekend.

Memphis Area Transit Authority announced in a tweet that tests will begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.

MATA says it is important for the public to follow all safety signage and security measures put in place in the area.

Initial testing for our Madison trolley line will begin on Sunday at 5 A.M with the energizing of our traction power system. While system testing is underway, it is imperative for the public to adhere to all project safety signage and safety security measures in the area. pic.twitter.com/xgAyZCpiBo — Memphis Area Transit Authority (@RideMATA) March 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.