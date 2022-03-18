Madison trolley line to begin testing this weekend
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Testing for the Madison trolley line starts this weekend.
Memphis Area Transit Authority announced in a tweet that tests will begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.
MATA says it is important for the public to follow all safety signage and security measures put in place in the area.
