Isolated showers through the afternoon with dry weather returning tonight and into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We kicked off this morning with heavy rain and there will be isolated showers and storms this afternoon. It will be windy today and tonight with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 15 to 20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southwest at 10-20 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds, but there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday, but we will see temperatures jump to the lower 70s with more sunshine on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: We will still have 70s with sunshine on Monday, but a cold front will arrive on Tuesday. This will bring strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Tuesday. A few showers will also be possible Wednesday. High temperatures will go from the 70s and 60s at the beginning of the week to the 50s on Thursday.appear possible Monday night and Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

