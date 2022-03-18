Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story talks about mental health

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story featuring the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Another feature showcases the top 3 reasons immigration forms are rejected by USCIS.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash
Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
Jason Bell
Man beaten, shot after Blind Bear altercation

Latest News

5 mistakes to avoid if you can’t sleep
5 mistakes to avoid if you can’t sleep
5 mistakes to avoid if you can’t sleep
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Memphis Animal Shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters
Memphis animal shelter full of dogs, seeks out adopters and fosters