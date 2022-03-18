Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story talks about mental health

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story featuring the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Another feature showcases the top 3 reasons immigration forms are rejected by USCIS.

