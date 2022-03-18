Grizzlies lead widens for second in West

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In NBA news, the Memphis Grizzlies are now a full game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for 2nd place in the Western Conference.

Golden State loses at home to the Boston Celtics last night 110-88.

But the Warriors take more than just the L on the Court.

All-star guard Steph Currie gets rolled on his ankle as Marcus Smart dives for a loose ball.

Currie has to leave the game.

An MRI shows a mid-foot sprain.

He is out indefinitely.

There are only 12 games left in the Regular season.

The Grizzlies play at Atlanta Friday.

They meet Golden State for the final time in the regular season March 28 at FedExForum.

