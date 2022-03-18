Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former TN State Senator Katrina Robinson sentence given

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson received her sentence Friday evening.

The judge sentenced Robinson for time served with no fines or restitution. She has been given one year of supervised released and order to attend mental health counseling.

Robinson was found guilty on four of five wire fraud charges in connection to mishandling federal funds from her business, the Healthcare Institute.

Two of those have been dropped, and Robinson is left with only two counts.

During today’s hearing, the government tried to prove arguments about the amount of funds lost, the number of student victims from the Healthcare Institute and claims of perjury.

Trial witness, former special agent Richard Haines, testified that during his investigation. He identified several inconsistencies between how THI reported student data and what the schools’ own records revealed.

The government also argued that students were victims because they did not enjoy the benefit of scholarships for which THI claims they qualified.

Right now, witnesses are taking the stand, speaking out in support of Robinson’s character.

The judge says Robinson’s sentence could range from four to 10 months.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
Mason, Tennessee
Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash

Latest News

Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Memphis excited to match up with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in round of 32
Online sports betting booms in the Mid-South
Sports betting wagers rise as Mid-South college hoops progress in March Madness
March marks national problem gambling awareness month
March marks national problem gambling awareness month
Former TN State Senator Katrina Robinson awaits sentencing
Former TN State Senator Katrina Robinson awaits sentencing