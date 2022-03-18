Former TN State Senator Katrina Robinson sentence given

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson received her sentence Friday evening.

The judge sentenced Robinson for time served with no fines or restitution. She has been given one year of supervised released and order to attend mental health counseling.

Robinson was found guilty on four of five wire fraud charges in connection to mishandling federal funds from her business, the Healthcare Institute.

Two of those have been dropped, and Robinson is left with only two counts.

During today’s hearing, the government tried to prove arguments about the amount of funds lost, the number of student victims from the Healthcare Institute and claims of perjury.

Trial witness, former special agent Richard Haines, testified that during his investigation. He identified several inconsistencies between how THI reported student data and what the schools’ own records revealed.

The government also argued that students were victims because they did not enjoy the benefit of scholarships for which THI claims they qualified.

Right now, witnesses are taking the stand, speaking out in support of Robinson’s character.

The judge says Robinson’s sentence could range from four to 10 months.

