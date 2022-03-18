Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to strong to severe storms possible next week

Looking ahead to Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
By Erin Thomas and Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our next threat of storms looks to arrive Tuesday next week.

The strongest and most organized storms will remain closer to the Gulf Coast, but there could be just enough instability in the Mid-South to experience isolated strong thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will have heavy rain and frequent lightning. We are also monitoring the risk for damaging winds and tornadoes on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon.

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Instability is more difficult to pin down this far in advance, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
