First Alert to strong to severe storms possible next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our next threat of storms looks to arrive Tuesday next week.

The strongest and most organized storms will remain closer to the Gulf Coast, but there could be just enough instability in the Mid-South to experience isolated strong thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will have heavy rain and frequent lightning. We are also monitoring the risk for damaging winds and tornadoes on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon.

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (WMC)

Instability is more difficult to pin down this far in advance, but the First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.