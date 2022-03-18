Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 09 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Benefits Of Barefoot Workouts

Kollins Ezekh | Vegan Celebrity Personal Trainer | instagram.com/builtbygod

Staging A Home For The Spring

Guide For New & Returning Runners

Grant Brock | Certified Running Coach | Resolve Run Coaching | resolveruncoaching.com

The Memphis Women’s Tour

Meagan May | Group Sales & Event Coordinator | Backbeat Tours | backbeattours.com

Inside Incredible Pizza

Plan Your Bluff City Life with us & Visit the New Attractions Inside Incredible Pizza

Sponsored by Incredible Pizza

Easy Springtime Eats

Amy Alarcon | Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes® | popeyes.com

Pick Awards Party

Mary Schmitz | Director of Welcome to Memphis | welcometomemphis.org/awards

Cancer Watch: Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Brad Somer, MD | Medical Oncologist & President of West Cancer Center & research Institute | westcancercenter.org

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

