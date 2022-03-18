Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 09 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
The Benefits Of Barefoot Workouts
Kollins Ezekh | Vegan Celebrity Personal Trainer | instagram.com/builtbygod
Staging A Home For The Spring
Guide For New & Returning Runners
Grant Brock | Certified Running Coach | Resolve Run Coaching | resolveruncoaching.com
The Memphis Women’s Tour
Meagan May | Group Sales & Event Coordinator | Backbeat Tours | backbeattours.com
Inside Incredible Pizza
Plan Your Bluff City Life with us & Visit the New Attractions Inside Incredible Pizza
Sponsored by Incredible Pizza
Easy Springtime Eats
Amy Alarcon | Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes® | popeyes.com
Pick Awards Party
Mary Schmitz | Director of Welcome to Memphis | welcometomemphis.org/awards
Cancer Watch: Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Brad Somer, MD | Medical Oncologist & President of West Cancer Center & research Institute | westcancercenter.org
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
