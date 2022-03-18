Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 15 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero | Anne Holzemer

Click here to nominate a Mid-South Hero.

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Celebrating Purim

Contemporary Lessons from Queen Esther & How To Make Hamantaschen

Rivky Klein | Co-Director for Chabad Center for Jewish Life | jewishmemphis.com

Feel Your Best For the Start of Spring

Joann Butler | Lifestyle Editor

Food Pantry For Seniors In Need pt. 1

Dr. Benjamin Jones | Chief Medical Director for Dedicated Senior Medical Center | dedicated.care

The Gift Of Food For Seniors In Need pt.2

Bryndon WIlliams | Director of Growth for Dedicated Senior Medical Center | dedicated.care

Clean & Organic Beauty Trends

Alba Ramos | Beauty & Lifestyle Expert | wholefoodsmarket.com

Memphis’ First Bus Rapid Transit System

Bacarra Mauldin | Chief of Staff for Memphis Area Transit Authority | matatransit.com

Step Ahead Scholarship

Nikki Gibbs | Executive Director for A Step Ahead Foundation | astepaheadfoundation.org

Sponsored by: A Step Ahead Foundation

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

