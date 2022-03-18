Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 08 Feb

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”

Jeffery Robinson | Memphis Native & Former ACLU Deputy Legal Director

New Movie Written by Jeffery Robinson: “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”

Refreshing Habits To Rise & Grind

Andrea Marcellus | CEO of AND/LIFE & Author of “The Way In” | andlife.com

12th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Dr. Robin Ganzert | President & CEO of American Humane | americanhumane.org

Nominate Your Dog for the Hero Dog Awards Today | herodogawards.org

Fresh Ideas From Frozen Foods

Jamie Gwen | Chef & Television Personality | easyhomemeals.com

901 Parkinson’s Fighters

Pat Canale | Chairperson for 901 Parkinson’s Fighters | 901parkinsonsfighters.com

Dance For Parkinson’s

Kristen Lucas | Dance Instructor for Dance for Parkinson’s | Click here for Calendar Schedule

A Deeper Dive Into American History

Sarah & Emily Kunstler | Sisters & Directors of New Movie Written by Jeffery Robinson: “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”

Trezevant’s Black History Celebrations

Gail Murray & Lillian Hammond | Trezevant Residents | trezevantmanor.org

