Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 08 Feb
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
“Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”
Jeffery Robinson | Memphis Native & Former ACLU Deputy Legal Director
New Movie Written by Jeffery Robinson: “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”
Refreshing Habits To Rise & Grind
Andrea Marcellus | CEO of AND/LIFE & Author of “The Way In” | andlife.com
12th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards
Dr. Robin Ganzert | President & CEO of American Humane | americanhumane.org
Nominate Your Dog for the Hero Dog Awards Today | herodogawards.org
Fresh Ideas From Frozen Foods
Jamie Gwen | Chef & Television Personality | easyhomemeals.com
901 Parkinson’s Fighters
Pat Canale | Chairperson for 901 Parkinson’s Fighters | 901parkinsonsfighters.com
Dance For Parkinson’s
Kristen Lucas | Dance Instructor for Dance for Parkinson’s | Click here for Calendar Schedule
A Deeper Dive Into American History
Sarah & Emily Kunstler | Sisters & Directors of New Movie Written by Jeffery Robinson: “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”
Trezevant’s Black History Celebrations
Gail Murray & Lillian Hammond | Trezevant Residents | trezevantmanor.org
