Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 08 Feb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”

Jeffery Robinson | Memphis Native & Former ACLU Deputy Legal Director

New Movie Written by Jeffery Robinson: “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”

Refreshing Habits To Rise & Grind

Andrea Marcellus | CEO of AND/LIFE & Author of “The Way In” | andlife.com

12th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards

Dr. Robin Ganzert | President & CEO of American Humane | americanhumane.org

Nominate Your Dog for the Hero Dog Awards Today | herodogawards.org

Fresh Ideas From Frozen Foods

Jamie Gwen | Chef & Television Personality | easyhomemeals.com

901 Parkinson’s Fighters

Pat Canale | Chairperson for 901 Parkinson’s Fighters | 901parkinsonsfighters.com

Dance For Parkinson’s

Kristen Lucas | Dance Instructor for Dance for Parkinson’s | Click here for Calendar Schedule

A Deeper Dive Into American History

Sarah & Emily Kunstler | Sisters & Directors of New Movie Written by Jeffery Robinson: “Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America”

Trezevant’s Black History Celebrations

Gail Murray & Lillian Hammond | Trezevant Residents | trezevantmanor.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.