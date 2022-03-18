Bluff City Life: Thursday, 10 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
“The Legacy of Jerry Johnson”
“It’s a piece of college basketball history that was nearly forgotten, but thanks to one documentarian, the legacy of the long-time LeMoyne-Owen Head Coach, Jerry Johnson will live on.”
Morreco Coleman | Director of “1st Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry Johnson” | ffcmovie.com
Bluff City Life Zip Line Adventure
Plan Your Bluff City Life with Us & Visit Go Ape Zipline & Park | goape.com
Memphis Quarantine Portrait Series
Jamie Harmon | Photographer & Owner of Amurica | amurica.com
“Memphis Quarantine” on View through April 10 inside Crosstown Arts | crosstownarts.com
Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade
Jay Wells | Grand Marshall of the 49th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Partrick’s Parade | silkyosullivans.com
Lafayette’s Music Room’s First Music Awards Show
Julien Salley | General Mangager of Lafayett’s Music Room | lafayettes.com
Dr. Keanna Lynette Ralph | Transformational Coach & Strategist | firestartersmovement.com
The Power Of Artificial Intelligence
Jordan Crenshaw | U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center | americaninnovators.com/aicommission
Free At-Home Covid & Flu Vaccinations
Melanie Keller | Presdient & CEO of Meritan | meritan.org
Sponsored by: Meritan
