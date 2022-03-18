Bluff City Life: Thursday, 10 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“The Legacy of Jerry Johnson”

“It’s a piece of college basketball history that was nearly forgotten, but thanks to one documentarian, the legacy of the long-time LeMoyne-Owen Head Coach, Jerry Johnson will live on.”

Morreco Coleman | Director of “1st Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry Johnson” | ffcmovie.com

Bluff City Life Zip Line Adventure

Plan Your Bluff City Life with Us & Visit Go Ape Zipline & Park | goape.com

Memphis Quarantine Portrait Series

Jamie Harmon | Photographer & Owner of Amurica | amurica.com

“Memphis Quarantine” on View through April 10 inside Crosstown Arts | crosstownarts.com

Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade

Jay Wells | Grand Marshall of the 49th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Partrick’s Parade | silkyosullivans.com

Lafayette’s Music Room’s First Music Awards Show

Julien Salley | General Mangager of Lafayett’s Music Room | lafayettes.com

The Importance Of Resiliency

Dr. Keanna Lynette Ralph | Transformational Coach & Strategist | firestartersmovement.com

The Power Of Artificial Intelligence

Jordan Crenshaw | U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center | americaninnovators.com/aicommission

Free At-Home Covid & Flu Vaccinations

Melanie Keller | Presdient & CEO of Meritan | meritan.org

Sponsored by: Meritan

