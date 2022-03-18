Bluff City Life: Monday, 07 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Success With The Excel Center

Candis M. Dawson-Taylor, MBA, BS

School Director | The Excel Center | excelcentermemphis.org

Memphis In May Lineup

Randy Blevins | VP of Marketing & Programming | Memphis in May International Festival | memphisinmay.org

Award-Winning Gumbo Recipe

Celebrating Women In Memphis

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Easy Event Planning

Meet Elmo The Burmese Python At Memphis Zoo

Plan Your Bluff City Life with Us and Visit Memphis Zoo! memphiszoo.org/visit

6 Signs You’re In A Toxic Relationship

Carmen Harra, PHD

Relationship Expert & Author | carmenharra.com

The Next Generation Of Women Investors

Lorna Kapusta | Head of Women Investors & Customer Engagement at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com

