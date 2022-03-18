Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Monday, 07 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Success With The Excel Center

Candis M. Dawson-Taylor, MBA, BS

School Director | The Excel Center | excelcentermemphis.org

Memphis In May Lineup

Randy Blevins | VP of Marketing & Programming | Memphis in May International Festival | memphisinmay.org

Award-Winning Gumbo Recipe

Celebrating Women In Memphis

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Easy Event Planning

Meet Elmo The Burmese Python At Memphis Zoo

Plan Your Bluff City Life with Us and Visit Memphis Zoo! memphiszoo.org/visit

6 Signs You’re In A Toxic Relationship

Carmen Harra, PHD

Relationship Expert & Author | carmenharra.com

The Next Generation Of Women Investors

Lorna Kapusta | Head of Women Investors & Customer Engagement at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash
Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

"Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America"
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 08 Feb
A Lesson In The Irish Language
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 March pt. 1 of 8
The Irish Language
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 March pt. 2 of 8
Celtic's Crossing St. Patrick's Day Events
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 March pt. 3 of 8