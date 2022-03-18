Bluff City Life: Monday, 07 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Success With The Excel Center
Candis M. Dawson-Taylor, MBA, BS
School Director | The Excel Center | excelcentermemphis.org
Memphis In May Lineup
Randy Blevins | VP of Marketing & Programming | Memphis in May International Festival | memphisinmay.org
Award-Winning Gumbo Recipe
Celebrating Women In Memphis
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Easy Event Planning
Meet Elmo The Burmese Python At Memphis Zoo
Plan Your Bluff City Life with Us and Visit Memphis Zoo! memphiszoo.org/visit
6 Signs You’re In A Toxic Relationship
Carmen Harra, PHD
Relationship Expert & Author | carmenharra.com
The Next Generation Of Women Investors
Lorna Kapusta | Head of Women Investors & Customer Engagement at Fidelity Investments | fidelity.com
