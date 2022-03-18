Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Friday, 11 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Sister Hazel In Memphis

Ken Block | instagram.com/sisterhazelband

Irish Old Fashioned

The New Overton Park Shell

Natalie Wilson | Executive Director of The Overton Park Shell | overtonparkshell.org

Disney On Ice At Landers Center

Anthony Kan | Ensemble Skater for Disney on Ice | disneyonice.com

Hushpuppy Recipe

Bluff City Life’s Top Spot for Hushpuppies: B. B. King’s Blues Club

Runner Up: Soul Fish Cafe

National Hot Tub Expo

Phillip Giles | Owner of National Hot Tub Expo | nationalhottubexpo.com

Create Safe & Beautiful Spaces For Baby

Lisa Galano | Principal for Lisa Galano Design Consultancy | normanchildsafety.com

Sensitive Skin Awareness

Dr. Lian Mack | Board-Certified Dermatologist & Founder of Glamderm Dermatology | cetaphil.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Multiple shot, one in critical after shooting on Park
Triple Shooting: One in critical, others injured in shooting on Park
police lights
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash
Mason, Tennessee
Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management

Latest News

Bluff City Life Logo on Action News 5
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 10 Mar
Inside Incredible Pizza
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 09 Mar
"Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America"
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 08 Mar
Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup
Bluff City Life: Monday, 07 Mar