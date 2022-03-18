Bluff City Life: Friday, 11 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Ken Block | instagram.com/sisterhazelband
Natalie Wilson | Executive Director of The Overton Park Shell | overtonparkshell.org
Disney On Ice At Landers Center
Anthony Kan | Ensemble Skater for Disney on Ice | disneyonice.com
Bluff City Life’s Top Spot for Hushpuppies: B. B. King’s Blues Club
Runner Up: Soul Fish Cafe
Phillip Giles | Owner of National Hot Tub Expo | nationalhottubexpo.com
Create Safe & Beautiful Spaces For Baby
Lisa Galano | Principal for Lisa Galano Design Consultancy | normanchildsafety.com
Dr. Lian Mack | Board-Certified Dermatologist & Founder of Glamderm Dermatology | cetaphil.com
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.