5 mistakes to avoid if you can’t sleep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not having quality sleep can have a major impact on your overall health.

Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the 5 mistakes you could be making that’s keep you from getting the amount of rest you need.

“We see lack of sleep can lead to main chronic health conditions and diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart disease and even depression,” Dr. Duffy said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

