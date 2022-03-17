Your First Alert to overnight and early morning rain and thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A storm system moves out of the Plains tonight and will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing late night rain and thunderstorms that will linger into the early part of the day tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be possible with this system.

TONIGHT: Increasing Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms after midnight along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning rain and thunderstorms followed by a mostly cloudy windy day with a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting and highs near 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a breezy West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will begin with clouds in the morning and clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

