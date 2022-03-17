Watch Parties: Support the Memphis Tigers at the NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are just hours away from hitting the court for their first NCAA Tournament in eight years and they want your support.

Fans can attend watch parties at the three locations to cheer on the Tigers in the first round against 8-seed Boise State Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

The Tigers’ official watch parties are at Grind City Brew, Brookhaven Pub and Hyatt Centric on Beale.

Send us your watch party pictures at actionnews5.com/mypics and remember, Go Tigers Go!

