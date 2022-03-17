Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash

police lights
police lights(CNN Newsource/file)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple lanes are blocked on I-55 following an early morning crash.

Action News 5′s Erin Thomas says there are multiple vehicles involved.

Three northbound lanes and the right shoulder are blocked on I-55 at Winchester Road.

Tennessee Department of Transporation Smartway cameras show emergency crews on the scene of the crash.

