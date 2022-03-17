Traffic Alert: Multiple lanes closed on I-55 due to crash
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple lanes are blocked on I-55 following an early morning crash.
Action News 5′s Erin Thomas says there are multiple vehicles involved.
Three northbound lanes and the right shoulder are blocked on I-55 at Winchester Road.
Tennessee Department of Transporation Smartway cameras show emergency crews on the scene of the crash.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.