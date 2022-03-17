Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down lanes on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash on I-240 and Millbranch Road.

Right now, all westbound lanes are shut down.

It is unclear how long they will remain closed.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as crews clear the scene.

