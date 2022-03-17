Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down lanes on I-240

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a crash on I-240 and Millbranch Road.

Right now, all westbound lanes are shut down.

It is unclear how long they will remain closed.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes as crews clear the scene.

