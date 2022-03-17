Advertise with Us
Tools and tricks to help you manage rising prices

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the cost of everything going up, it can be difficult to manage your finances and to handle unexpected expenses.

In fact, a new AARP survey shows nearly eight in ten workers ages 30+ are worried about prices rising faster than their income.

Mary Liz Burns, Communications Strategy Director for Savings and Planning at AARP, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson is sharing some free money management tools and tricks to help you manage your personal finances, including the AARP Money Map.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

