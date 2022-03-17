Tools and tricks to help you manage rising prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the cost of everything going up, it can be difficult to manage your finances and to handle unexpected expenses.

In fact, a new AARP survey shows nearly eight in ten workers ages 30+ are worried about prices rising faster than their income.

Mary Liz Burns, Communications Strategy Director for Savings and Planning at AARP, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson is sharing some free money management tools and tricks to help you manage your personal finances, including the AARP Money Map.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.