Tigers win in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis (9) took down Boise State (8) Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers won 64-53 in the team’s first appearance in eight years.

Next game is Saturday against the winner of Gonzaga vs. Georgia State.

Memphis went into the second half with a 19-point lead, but Boise State started the third quarter with an 8-2 run.

Assistant Coach Larry Brown was out of his chair screaming “C’mon!” with Memphis up 9 and 2:22 to play.

Then Memphis took control with 20 seconds left, knocking out Boise State by 11 points.

“It was a fantastic win,” said Coach Penny Hardaway after the game. “Guys fought hard and knew the game wasn’t over at half because it’s March Madness.”

This story will be updated.

