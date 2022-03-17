Text messages, calls under scrutiny in day three of Billy Ray Turner trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Communications between Sherra Wright and Billy Turner came under scrutiny Wednesday in Turner’s trial for the murder of basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

The prosecution is trying to prove calls and texts to Sherra Wright and Jimmie Martin in the days before and after Lorenzen Wright’s murder put Turner in the plot to kill the basketball star.

Thirteen pages of texts pulled from Sherra Wright’s phone were entered into evidence Wednesday on the second day of testimony in the trial of Billy Turner. A text message from Sherra to Turner came under scrutiny by the defense while questioning Memphis Police Detective Jesse Browning who joined the investigation into Wright’s murder in 2016.

“I’m going to need my commission. Ren want you to bring your cards in the a.m. before we fly out. You owe me boy,” Browning read the text message in question to the jury after being asked by Turner’s defense attorney Andre Thomas.

“There’s nothing in that text message between Sherra Wright and Billy Turner that sets up any kind of murder or killing of Lorenzen Wright is there,” Thomas asked Browning.

“On the surface no,” Browning answered.

Browning said phone records, texts messages and Facebook messages show frequent communication between Sherra Wright, Martin and Turner in the days leading up to and after Wright’s murder and even the minutes before and after.

“Are there phone calls from Jimmie Martin to Billy Turner the night of the homicide,” Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman asked Browning during testimony.

“There were,” Browning said.

“Were there phone calls form Billy Turner to Jimmie Martin the night of the homicide,” Hagerman followed up with.

“There were,” Browning said.

Browning also says Turner and Sherra were talking to each other around the homicide while Sherra was using her son’s phone.

Memphis Police Sergeant Dennis Evans is part of the department’s digital forensic. He testified Wednesday Turner used his cell phone in the area of Sherra Wright’s house the night of Wright’s murder. Evans said Turner also utilized the cell tower near his home and the cell tower in the area of the homicide the night of the murder.

Evans testified the same cell phone service area that picked up Lorenzen Wright’s last call ever, a 911 call to Germantown Police, picked up Turner’s cell phone two minutes after Wright’s last call.

The jury also learned about the gun investigators say killed Wright.

TBI special agent Cervinia Braswell testified at least ten bullets and bullet casings found at the homicide scene and in Wright’s body came from the 9 millimeter pistol recovered in a Mississippi lake in 2017.

Dr. Marco Ross, who performed Wright’s autopsy, said in court Wright was shot at least five times.

“At the end of your [medical] report you said more gun shots couldn’t be excluded,” Prosecutor Austin Scofield said. “Why is that,” Scofield asked Ross.

“Because of the degree of decomposition in the body,” Dr. Ross said.

Trial begins again Thursday morning.

