Testimony Day 3: Trial against Billy Ray Turner continues for murder of NBA star

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The third day of testimony for the trial on the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright is underway.

Billy Ray Turner Turner is charged with first-degree murder in Wright’s death.

On Wednesday, text messages and calls were under scrutiny. We’ll provide you with updates from Thursday’s testimony.

Watch the proceedings LIVE in the player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.