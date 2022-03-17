Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee is officially taking over the town of Mason. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

This decision comes after Mason’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted not to surrender the town’s charter.

Mason has a history of financial problems including an indictment for theft of town funds.

“The citizens and taxpayers of Mason deserve a financially sound government,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “By closely supervising the town’s finances, we will put Mason on a path toward fiscal responsibility.”

According to the comptroller’s office, the town has been poorly managed for the last 20 years regardless of leadership. The town was most recently impacted by the closure of a prison plummeting its population to 794 people.

In addition to reviewing all expenditures, the comptroller’s office will direct the town to pay back $597,000 owed to its Water and Sewer Fund.

According to the state, this takeover will continue “as long as it takes” for Mason to improve its financial condition.

