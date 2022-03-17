Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee takes over Mason after 20 years of poor financial management

Mason, Tennessee
Mason, Tennessee(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee is officially taking over the town of Mason. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

This decision comes after Mason’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted not to surrender the town’s charter.

Mason has a history of financial problems including an indictment for theft of town funds.

“The citizens and taxpayers of Mason deserve a financially sound government,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “By closely supervising the town’s finances, we will put Mason on a path toward fiscal responsibility.”

According to the comptroller’s office, the town has been poorly managed for the last 20 years regardless of leadership. The town was most recently impacted by the closure of a prison plummeting its population to 794 people.

In addition to reviewing all expenditures, the comptroller’s office will direct the town to pay back $597,000 owed to its Water and Sewer Fund.

According to the state, this takeover will continue “as long as it takes” for Mason to improve its financial condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Peggy Jean Brown
Shelby Co restaurant owner indicted on sales tax fraud charges
la nina
Breakdown: Why a La Nina spring could mean an active spring severe weather season
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
Jeremy Boyland Jr.
Missing former Tigers football player found
Fire reported on Chelsea Avenue
Fire crews battle blaze at Memphis waste management service

Latest News

Billy Ray Turner, who is charged in the death of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, appears in...
Testimony Day 3: Trial against Billy Ray Turner continues for murder of NBA star
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down lanes on I-240
27-year-old Ashley McDonald
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing Memphis woman
MLGW
MLGW to answer questions directly from customers about response to February ice storm outages