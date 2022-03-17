Pleasant day ahead, showers & storms arrive late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am, which means visibility could be less than one mile this morning. However, there will be great weather for St. Patrick’s Day this afternoon with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will also be dry for most of the evening, but rain moves in after midnight with a cold front.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 80% after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain will be likely through noon tomorrow, but the rest of the day will be dry with gradually decreasing clouds. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible early Friday morning. Strong winds and hail will be possible, especially in northwest Tennessee. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows near 40 on Friday. It will also be windy tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s Saturday with sunshine, but we will see temperatures jump to the lower 70s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: We will still have 70s with sunshine on Monday, but a cold front will arrive on Tuesday. This will bring strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.