OPD welcomes new K9 to the force
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department’s newest member is a black Labrador retriever named Jocko.

Jocko is one-year-old and spent several months at the Little Rock K9 Academy before two weeks of training with his handler, officer Brandon Byrd.

The new K9 has been trained in narcotics detection, tracking and article searches.

The Oxford community will be able to meet Jocko at upcoming community events and demonstrations.

