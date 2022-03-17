OPD welcomes new K9 to the force

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department’s newest member is a black Labrador retriever named Jocko.

Jocko is one-year-old and spent several months at the Little Rock K9 Academy before two weeks of training with his handler, officer Brandon Byrd.

The new K9 has been trained in narcotics detection, tracking and article searches.

The Oxford community will be able to meet Jocko at upcoming community events and demonstrations.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.