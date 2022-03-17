New free virtual tutoring program targets literary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Memphis-Shelby County Schools are partnering up to help improve reading and comprehension skills among elementary students.

Rev. Dr. Stacy C. Smith, Director of Strategic Innovation with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the new virtual after school tutoring program.

The free program is made possible by Methodist and BookNook as part of Connected Literacy, a project funded by the Tennessee Department of Education to expand reading and literacy efforts in Shelby County schools.

