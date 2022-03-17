MLGW Outage Improvement Advisory Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW held its first Outage Improvement Advisory Team meeting Thursday.

The team consists of more than 50 members, including current and former MLGW employees, community organizers, city council members and residents.

MLGW President and CEO JT Young says he and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland discussed putting this team together in response to the power outage caused by the February 3 ice storm that left over 200,000 MLGW customers without power.

“We want to make sure that we’re in tune with what the community needs, and making sure that we understand their thoughts around what can we do that we haven’t thought of,” said Young.

Young says the goal of the first meeting was to educate the team on how the system works.

Councilwoman Patrice Robinson is a member of the team and said the information was helpful, but she wishes more people were present.

“What I heard today that was really important was that we have a five year plan that the city council approved so that we could improve our infrastructure. We have improved over the last two years by 19.2%, to me that is saying we’re moving in the right direction, but citizens don’t know that,” said Robinson.

Team member Deveney Perry who is the Executive Director for BLDG Memphis says she’s interested in learning about improving infrastructure in North and South Memphis.

“What is the age of our neighborhood infrastructure more considerably in North Memphis and South Memphis and how can we prioritize the people who live there,” said Perry.

The next meeting is set for March 31 at 9 a.m. at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library.

All these meetings are open to the public. If you are not able to attend but would like to listen in, MLGW shares them live on their social media.

MLGW is also hosting a Power Hour Thursday at 6 p.m., inviting the public to ask questions about the February 3 ice storm recovery and other topics. You can participate in the virtual meeting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.