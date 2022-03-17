Advertise with Us
MLGW to answer questions directly from customers about response to February ice storm outages

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attention all MLGW customers: The utility company is looking to answer your questions and hear your feedback about the response to February’s ice storm.

February power outages left hundreds of thousands of MLGW customers without power for over a week.

Now the company is holding a virtual community meeting Thursday tonight to inform customers about potential next steps.

The outages left many MLGW customers frustrated.

Action News 5 spoke with several residents in the days following the storm.

Residents tried calling MLGW’s emergency hotline repeatedly to report downed lines and one of the major concerns was the lack of urgency those customers felt.

During Thursday’s meeting, MLGW’s President and CEO J.T. Young will discuss the lessons learned from the winter storm, projects across the division and infrastructure improvements.

Other senior leadership from the utility company will also provide an update on their power supply evaluation and address customer inquiries.

MLGW customers can share their concerns through a survey at MLGW www.mlgw.com/PowerHour.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom at mlgw.zoom.us/j/91447281911.

You can also tune into the meeting on MLGW’s Facebook page.

Those who attend the Zoom can ask questions during the meeting as well.

